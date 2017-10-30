Motorist who gave false name jailed after escaping justice for six years

A motorist evaded justice for six years after he gave a false name when he was arrested for drinking driving, LIncoln Crown Court was told today (Monday).

Aivars Kleins failed a breath test back in September 2011 after being stopped by police. The test showed he had 56 mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of breath compared to the legal limit of 35 mgs.

He was summonsed in the false name to appear before Boston Magistrates later the same month but failed to turn up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, told the court “His intention was to evade prosecution and he disappeared from the radar.”

The defendant only surfaced again at the end of last month when police visited the house where he lived as part of an investigation into another person.

Kleins, who had been drinking, ended up being arrested himself for obstructing a police officer.

As a result his finger prints were taken and matched with those of the man who disappeared in 2011.

Kleins then admitted he gave false details when he was arrested for the drink driving offence.

Kleins ,39, of Fydell Street, Boston, today (Mon) admitted a charge of doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice on 3 September 2011. He was jailed for eight months.

The court was told that as a result of his arrest Kleins was prosecuted for his original drink driving offence appearing before magistrates on 2 October when he was fined £300 and banned from driving for 12 months. He was fined a further £50 for failing to answer to bail.

Recorder Nigel Daly, passing sentence, told him “You have not got away with it. You have been dealt with for the original offences by the magistrates but the seriousness of this sort of offence is that it strikes at the heart of the criminal justice system. An immediate custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Neil Sands, in mitigation, urged that Kleins should receive a suspended jail sentence rather than be sent straight to prison.

He said “This was an act of extreme stupidity on Mr Klein’s part.”

Mr Sands said Kleins, who works in the fields, is separated from his wife and two children. He continues to financially support them but would be unable to do so if he were jailed.