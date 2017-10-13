One man charged with assaulting a constable following brawl in town centre

One man has been charged with assaulting a constable and two others have been cautioned for public order offences following a brawl in Boston Market Place on Friday night.

Gabriel Turca, 34, of Woad Farm Road, Boston, will appear before Boston Magistrates’ Court on November 1.

Two other men have been cautioned for public order offences.

Lincolnshire Police said the incident took place from around midnight on Friday night and went into Saturday morning.

A police spokesman said no further action was taken on other offences that the people were arrested on suspicion of.

A video on the Boston Bible Facebook page, which has been shared more than 300 times, appears to show several people, including security officers, running towards a fight on the Fish Hill area of the market.