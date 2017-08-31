Partner called police on drink-driver over concern for his safety

A woman was so concerned about her partner’s safety after he left their home in his car after drinking, that she contacted the police.

Jacek Woloszyk 45, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said police stopped Woloszyk in his Mercedes car in Fydell Street in the early hours of August 1 and he gave a positive breath test and was arrested.

He gave a reading of 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said Woloszyk had been drinking at home with his partner and there had been an argument so he left the house to get away from the situation by driving to some friends.

He said his wife was so concerned about him that she rang the police.

Mr Brickles said Woloszyk, who has no previous convictions, now realised he had made a ‘very silly mistake’.

Woloszyk was banned from driving for 20 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which would reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay fines, costs and charges totalling £525.