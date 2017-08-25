PICTURED: Do you know who this man who damaged Boston Police Cadets’ knot garden is?

CCTV has been released of a man Boston Borough Council says was caught kicking and breaking a sign at St Botolph’s Church earlier this month.

The vandalism occurred to the fledgling medieval knot garden, which has been designed and built by Boston Volunteer Police Cadets, at 1.59am on Sunday, August 13.

Boston Borough Council would like to speak to this man in relation to damage at a knot garden in Boston.

This latest vandalism follows damage to the bird nest swing in Garfits Lane play area the previous week.

The new knot garden, opened at the end of July, complements one elsewhere in the Stump grounds created by South Lincolnshire Horticultural Society and which is now reaching maturity.

The cadets’ knot garden celebrates the 30th anniversary of Boston Volunteer Police Cadets.

Community Safety manager at Boston Borough Council Peter Hunn said: “It is very disappointing that someone has felt the need to vandalise this area created through hard work and commitment of young people in Boston in support of the Boston in Bloom project.

“We hope someone will be able to identify the offender or the offender comes forward so we can take further action on this incident.”

Boston Borough Council are appealing for knowledge of the person shown on these CCTV images to please call the anti-social behaviour team on 01205 314318 or call Lincolnshire Police on 101.