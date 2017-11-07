PICTURED: The damage caused to St Botolph’s donation box

The damage to St Botolph’s Church’s stolen donations box has been revealed today (Tuesday) while hard-working officers have thanked the public for their assistance.

Lincolnshire Police bosses also thanked the officers involved for putting in extra effort in order to try to find all the pieces of the historic box.

This morning (Tuesday), The Standard joined a representative of The Stump in examining the damage caused to the donations box.

Thankfully, the base of the box - which is believed to date back to the 17th Century – appears to have been undamaged.

PCs Mike Bradley and Dave Burdon explained how a member of the public had pointed them in the direction of the box which was found at Skirbeck Road Skate Park.

They said the box had been ‘scattered’ about with pieces of wood and drawers from inside the box strewn nearby.

However, when they initially returned to the station a cross and some other pieces were still missing and the officers both later took the decision to go out again to recover the missing pieces - finding the majority of missing pieces.

They said the officers had been affected by the theft of the box from the town church just as much as the general public.

Mike Bradley said: “It’s pretty low. To be honest, it’s just about as low as it gets.”

Bosses have said they are ‘chuffed’ by the work of the officers.

Community Beat Insp Andy Morrice said: “We’d like to thank the public who came forward and have us information.”

Adam Kelk, head verger at Boston Stump, also thanked the officers and members of the public.

He said the Stump had plans to secure the box in place from now on.

Investigations are still ongoing into the theft which also includes three charity tins which have not been recovered.

Police confirmed CCTV was being investigated as part of enquiries.

A 32-year-old man, of no fixed abode, but described by police as ‘local to Boston’, was arrested on Friday, and later released ‘under investigation’ by Lincolnshire Police to a date to be confirmed.

For more see this week’s Boston Standard, and keep an eye on our website.