PICTURES: Launch of Boston Mini Police

Lincolnshire Police welcomed some of its youngest recruits today (Friday) with the official launch of the Boston Mini Police with guests from a number of units - including Lincolnshire Police Interceptor Dan Brigginshaw.

The pilot project for Lincolnshire sees 12 youngsters each from Carlton and Staniland given their own uniforms and taught about the roles of the various police units, as well as learning how to make their communities safer.

The launch of the Boston Minipolice - 24 students from Carlton Road and Staniland Academies, at Staniland Academy. Photo: DJ EMN-170922-161453001

The launch, which took place at Staniland School this afternoon allowed the youngsters, along with more than 800 of their classmates, try out the different roles, including scuba diving, learning about traffic policing, and even having a go on a police bike and in a police car.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue also took part, showing youngsters the pieces of equipment they use.

Those chosen to take part in the mini-police force have been kitted out with police jackets, police T-shirts, fleeces, hats and even a Bobby Bear and notebook.

The aim is to give youngsters the confidence to approach and trust the police.

A similar project in Durham has seen a number of successes and has gone from ‘strength to strength’ according to reports.

