Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Boston.

The office took place at about 1.20am on Wednesday, July 12, in Spilsby Road.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw either a white Veto van or silver/blue VW Golf in Spilsby Road or on nearby Church Road via 101 (incident 8 of the 12th).

The area was secured by police until forensic examinations were complete.