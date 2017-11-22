Police ask public to call immediately if they spot this vehicle

Police are asking people to be on the look out for this vehicle today, Wednesday November 22.

Officers are asking the rural community to keep an eye out for a silver Honda CR-V registration number GL51EBV, which is believed to be linked to more than 10 incidents of hare coursing in the South Holland area yesterday, Tuesday, November 21.

The vehicle is uninsured and there is no current keeper details held by the DVLA.

If you see this vehicle or have information about the identity of the driver, please contact PC 900 Nick Smith quoting incident 191 of 21st November.