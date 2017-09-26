Police given more time by court to question seven men arrested in connection with Boston murder investigation

Seven men remain in custody in connection with the murder of a man in Boston after a court ordered extension.

The scene in Pen Street this afternoon.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday September 25, granted the extension of further detention of all seven men.

Police launched a murder investigation following an assault which took place in Pen Street at about 4.30pm on Saturday; the victim was taken to Pilgrim Hospital but was, sadly, later pronounced dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Diane Coulson, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “The post mortem has been completed and we know the victim died as a result of being assaulted.

“We continue to investigate and our team are working extremely hard to determine the circumstances of the victim’s death.

“We are speaking with the victims’ family and friends and have deployed a family liaison officers to help with our investigation.

“I appeal for anyone who has information or think they may be able to help with our enquiry to speak to us.”

Police would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.

Call 101, quoting incident number 336 of 23 September.