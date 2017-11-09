Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Lorraine

Police say they are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ about Lorraine Wardle who has been missing since November 1.

The 57-year-old woman, from Boston, has been missing since November 1.

She has links to the Peterborough Area.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for her.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 348 of November 5 to our call-taker.