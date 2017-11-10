Police issue further appeal for witnesses over double fatal

Police have appealed for any further witnesses to come forward if they have information which could help an investigation into a collision which saw a couple in their 80s die on Monday.

The incident happened at around 12noon on Monday at the Bicker Bar roundabout on the A17.

The victims are a couple in their 80s from Norfolk who were driving a Volvo that collided with a HGV.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision who has not yet provided a statement.

In addition, they would like to speak to anyone who believes they have seen the HGV or the light coloured Volvo travelling on the A17 during any part of their journey prior to the collision at around noon.

They said that the Volvo is very light coloured green metallic but has also been described as silver.

Anyone with information should call 101 with incident reference number 171 of November 6.

The Officer in charge of the investigation is PC 59 McAvoy in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.