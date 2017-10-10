Police urge anonymous letter writer claiming to know information about Boston assault to come forward

Detectives investigating an assault in Boston are appealing for the writer of a anonymous letter claiming to know the offender to get in touch.

A letter has been received by a person claiming to know who carried out the assault in the town on November 18 last year.

Police are asking the person who wrote the letter to contact Boston CID on 101, quoting crime reference 16000375864.

Alternatively, they can give the information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.