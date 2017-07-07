Postwoman in hospital after ‘serious attack’ by dog

A postwoman has spent four days in hospital following a serious attack by a dog while she was delivering mail earlier this week.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident, which took place at about 9.30am at Goldfen Bank, in Wrangle, on Tuesday and was called to them later that day.

They confirmed the woman ‘received serious bite injuries to her arms and legs and was taken to hospital for treatment’.

A dog has been seized and remains housed in kennels whilst the investigation continues.

Health and safety union representative at the Royal Mail Russell Warby confirmed the woman remained in hospital following treatment and said the family were waiting for further advice.

He said the woman was on her regular round and been performing duties she had done previously. This was not something she had experienced before.

He said some of the bites were ‘quite deep lacerations’.

The attack comes as the post service takes part in the national Dog Awareness Scheme week, which Mr Warby said had struck several of the delivery officers.

He said: “The severity of this attack is rare, but it was a savage attack.”

He said: “It’s a bit of a wake-up call. You hear of it happening but you don’t expect it.

“It think it’s struck more of a chord particular with it being Royal Mail’s National Dog Awareness Week.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 187 of July 4.