Prison inspectors head to North Sea Camp

Inspectors are visiting North Sea Camp open prison this week, it has been confirmed.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons, which reports on conditions for and treatment of those in prison, young offender institutions and immigration detention facilities, confirmed its officers will be on site via the social networking site Twitter.

The last report on North Sea Camp was issued in November 2014 following an unannounced inspection in the previous July and outlined 85 recommendations for the Freiston Shore prison, mainly focussing on prisoners feelings of safety, increasing the number of educational and vocational opportunities, ensuring sufficient staff to deliver effective offender management, ensuring multi-agency public protection arrangements were in place and increasing the number of external work placements.