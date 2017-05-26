Prisoner with Skegness links escapes from North Sea Camp near Boston

Police are appealing for information about Nicky Ward (36), who has absconded from HMP North Sea Camp open prison near Boston.

Ward, who has links to Skegness, was found to be absent on Wednesday night, May 24.

Ward is 6’2” tall and has black hair and green eyes. He may be wearing a grey T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

He has links to the Skegness area but originates from South Yorkshire.

If you think you have seen him, or you have any information concerning his current whereabouts, please call 101, quoting incident 473 of 24th May.