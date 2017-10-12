Public meeting to take place tonight after mustard gas discovery near Woodhall Spa

Lincolnshire Police are reminding people that a public meeting has been called tonight following the discovery of canisters containing mustard gas in Roughton Woods near Woodhall Spa.

Members of the public are invited to attend the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, at 6.30pm tonight, Thursday October 12, where officials from the multiple agencies that were involved in this operation will be giving an update on the situation.

An example of the type of canisters found

ELDC say the meeting will update the community iabout the discover of the canisters in woodland off Kirkby Lane.

The council said: “The meeting is primarily aimed at those living in close proximity to the woodland.

“At the meeting, the Army, Police and District Council will all provide updates to the community and media and details of next steps in addressing the issue of contaminated land.

“There will also be the chance for the community to ask questions.”

The District Council is expected to become the lead Agency (working with partners) in responding to the situation.

The council has launched a webpage at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/incidentupdates to keep the community informed as work progresses on site.