Public told not to approach criminal who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston

Police are appealing for information about Paul James Smith, 51, who has absconded from HMP North Sea Camp open prison near Boston.

Smith was found to be absent yesterday evening (Saturday October 7).

He is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with grey hair and green eyes and a short beard.

He has a swallow tattoo on both hands, a Carp and a dragon on his left arm and a dagger and an England Rose on his right arm. He has barbed wire and ‘Lisa’ on his lower right leg. Smith is believed to have links to Essex and London.

If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him and call officers on 101 quoting incident 330 of 07/10/2017.