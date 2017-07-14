Rocking elephant wrecked at Boston play area

A children’s rocking elephant ride, costing £600, has been wrecked at Boston’s Burgess Pit play area.

The damage was caused between routine inspections by Boston Borough Council staff between Thursday, July 6, and Thursday, July 13.

The floor mounting.

The pictures show the floor mounting from which the ride has been detached and the sprung elephant dumped in a tots’ roundabout ride.

Information to police on 101 (incident 98 of the 13th).