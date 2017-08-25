‘Scared’ offender arranged to meet police to hand over knife in Boston Market Place

A man who rang the police and confessed that he was carrying a knife has today (Friday) been jailed for 12 months.

Victor Ford, 40, handed over the Stanley type knife after arranging to meet officers in Boston Market Place.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Ford had a bad criminal record including previously carrying a knife and had only been released from custody three days earlier.

Appearing by video-link from custody Ford told the hearing he rang the police because he was ‘scared’ and did not want to use the knife.

Ford, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in June this year.

Neil Sands, mitigating, told the court there was no suggestion Ford had ever used a weapon even when he was involved with violence.

“This case is unusual in that it was the defendant who rang the police himself and told them he had a knife.

“When the police arrived he produced it and handed it over,” Mr Sands said.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Ford he had to balance his bad criminal record with the fact he had contacted the police himself.

Judge Hirst warned Ford: “If you commit this offence again the sentence will continue to go up. I hope I make myself clear.

“You are a grown up and it is your choice.

“I hope when you are released you take a different approach for the sake of the public and yourself.”