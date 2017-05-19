Sentence of wife who stabbed husband adjourned after defendant required hospital treatment

The sentence of a Boston woman convicted of stabbing her husband in the back has been adjourned after she developed a life threatening medical condition.

Laura Barzdaite, 32, was found guilty of unlawfully wounding her husband Gintaras Saulavicius after a trial earlier this year.

Barzdaite, who is due to give birth in June, was due to be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court today (Friday).

But Judge John Pini QC adjourned her case after being told she had developed a blood clot which required immediate hospital treatment.

The case will now be re-listed next month when the judge will be given an update on her medical condition.

Mr Saulavicius was stabbed with a kitchen knife and needed surgery after he suffered an 8cms deep cut which sliced into his liver.

Barzdaite claimed she was in fear of her husband and only wanted to scare him by waving the knife but a jury convicted her of unlawful wounding.

The incident occurred at the couple’s home in West Row, Boston, Lincs, on June 20, 2015.