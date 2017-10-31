Seven men accused of murder appear in court

Seven men accused of murdering a 44-year-old man in Boston have today (Tuesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Alberts Volkausks was found with serious injuries at a property in Pen Street on Saturday 23 September. Mr Volkausks died later in hospital.

Seven men accused of the murder of Mr Volkausks appeared in court this morning.

Six of the seven defendants entered not guilty pleas to the murder charge. It is alleged that they murdered Mr Volkausks on 24 September, this year.

They are Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 29, of Crocketts Drive, Wisbech; Denis Kijakovskij, 27, of London Road, Wyberton; Mindaugas Cerneckas, 29, of Pen Street, Boston; Andrius Barauskas, 39, of Smalley Road, Boston; Tautvydas Vainolavicius, 19, of Pen Street, Boston, and Marjus Tomasevic, 18, of Pen Street, Boston.

The seventh defendant, Donatos Dektiariovas, 36, of Pen Street, Boston, was not asked to enter a plea to the murder charge.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks.

It will be held at a court outside Lincolnshire on a date to be fixed in 2018.

Judge John Pini QC remanded all seven men back in to custody.