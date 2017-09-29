Seventh man accused of murdering Alberts Volkausks remanded in custody following court appearance

A teenager was this afternoon (Friday) remanded in custody after becoming the seventh person to be charged with the murder of a 44-year-old Boston man.

Marjus Tomasevic, 18, of Pen Street, Boston, is accused of murdering Alberts Volkausks who was found with serious injuries at a property in Pen Street on Saturday, September 23.

Mr Volkausks died later in hospital.

Tomasevic spoke only to confirm his identity during a two minute hearing at Lincoln Crown Court this afternoon.

He was remanded in custody by Judge John Pini QC to appear back in the Crown Court on October 31 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Six men also accused of the murder of Mr Volkausks appeared in court yesterday (Thurs) when they were all remanded in custody. They are Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 29, of Crocketts Drive, Wisbech; Denis Kijakovskij, 27, of London Road, Wyberton; Mindaugas Cerneckas, 29, of Pen Street, Boston; Andrius Barauskas, 39, of Smalley Road, Boston; Donatos Dektiariovas, 36, of Pen Street, Boston and Tautvydas Vainolavicius, 19, of Pen Street, Boston.