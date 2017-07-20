‘Shining object’ seen held by man found to be long-bladed scissors

A man, who was seen acting in a bizarre fashion in the town centre in the early hours of the morning, was carrying a pair of long-bladed scissors, a court has been told.

Levi Danal Emmanuel, 26, of Witham Court, Boston, admitted possessing a bladed article in a public place without good reason, as well as damaging two Yale locks, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said Emmanuel was seen on CCTV behaving in an ‘agitated and animated’ manner in Red Lion Street at 4.40am on June 28.

He said he appeared to have a ‘shining object’ in his hand which was at first thought to be a knife but was later discovered to be a pair of long-bladed scissors.

He was also seen going into a property and he appeared to be ‘under the influence of something,’ said Mr Wood.

Mr Wood said that when Emmanuel was interviewed by the police, he said he had been ‘smoking’ something and it was likely his behaviour on the night was as a result of that.

Mr Wood said Emmanuel also caused damage to two doors by kicking them in and breaking the Yale locks on both doors.

In mitigation, Tony Davies said Emmanuel had ‘very little if any memory of what he’d done’.

He said Emmanuel had 43 previous convictions and the court would no doubt be very concerned he is taking drugs and his behaviour in public.

The Probation Service said Emmanuel was already on supervision and had missed some appointments but engaged well when he did attend.

The magistrates imposed a new 12 month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activity and ordered him to pay £85 in charges.