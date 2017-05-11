SHOCKING VIDEO: Motorist rammed former Boston man off his bike after argument

A motorist who rammed a former Boston man off his bike following an argument in London has been jailed for three years.

Justine Henshaw-Bryan, 25, was found guilty of causing serious injury to Damien Doughty by dangerous driving.

Justine Henshaw. Photo: Met Police

The court was told that the incident happened in Victorian Grove, Hackney at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, February 10, 2016.

Henshaw-Bryan was driving her black Ford Fiesta when she became involved in an argument with Mr Doughty in Stoke Newington High Street.

Following the verbal altercation, reported to have started over the use of her mobile phone at the wheel, Mr Doughty, who was 37 at the time of the incident, rode off into Victorian Grove.

Wood Green Crown Court was then told how Henshaw-Bryan followed and struck the cyclist near the junction with Ormsby Place.

Mr Doughty was taken to an east London hospital for treatment to injuries, including internal bleeding and a serious liver injury.

He spent two weeks in hospital, three days of which were in intensive care, before being discharged.

Henshaw-Bryan was subsequently identified as the driver and was arrested on February 24, 2016.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Chadwell Heath investigated.

Henshaw-Bryan, of Stoke Newington, who is due to give birth in November, was sentenced yesterday (Wednesday), when she was sent to jail for three years.

She was also given a four-and-a-half-year driving disqualification and six penalty points.

Sentencing, Judge Gregory Perrins told Henshaw-Bryan her actions could have killed the victim, and that she must have been aware of the risk her dangerous driving presented to him.

“This was a calculated attempt to run him over and use your car as a weapon,” he added. “It would have been obvious that to do so would have carried significant risk of injury (to the cyclist). Those who are unable to control their temper while driving and feel that cyclists are fair game must be dealt with severely.”