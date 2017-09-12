Shop has alcohol licence revoked after police raid uncovers smuggled cigarettes

A Spalding shop has had its alcohol licence revoked following a raid in which illegal, smuggled cigarettes were seized.

Lithuanian Grocery Ltd, of Holbeach Road, Spalding, has had its Alcohol Premises Licence revoked by South Holland District Council.

The Alcohol Licensing Team from Lincolnshire Police submitted paperwork for a licence review hearing, following a raid on the premises, where quantities of illicit cigarettes were seized.

On Thursday, September 7, a hearing was held in front of South Holland District Council licensing sub-committee. After hearing all the evidence, the committee agreed with the police that the premises had been actively involved in the illegal sale of smuggled cigarettes and the owners had failed in their responsibilities in managing the store. Because of this they believed the licensing objectives were being undermined and their licence was revoked.

There is a 21 day appeal process, after which, if no appeal is submitted, the revocation comes into action.

Intelligence was received about illegal activity at the store. Lincolnshire Police conducted two undercover test purchase operations, with illegal cigarettes purchased on both occasions.

Immediately following the second operation the premises was raided and a quantity of illegal cigarettes seized. The premises were also found to be in breach of a number of the conditions on their premises licence.

Sergeant Kim Enderby from the Alcohol Licensing Team said: “This store was found to be actively involved in selling illegal cigarettes and in breach of nearly all the conditions of their premises licence. All the cigarettes seized were illegal and smuggled into the country.

“Lincolnshire Police will continue to target those criminals involved in the trade of these illegal cigarettes and to work to prevent activity like this on licensed premises.

“I would appeal to members of the public who are aware of stores selling dangerous and illegal products to come forward with this information, all intelligence received will be investigated and appropriate enforcement action taken. We remain committed to the disruption, investigation and prosecution of all criminal behaviour being conducted on our licensed premises.”