Six accused of murder to be held in custody until crown court appearance

Six people accused of the murder of a man in Boston were this afternoon (Thursday) remanded in custody when they appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

The six are accused of the murder Alberts Volkausks, 44, from Boston, who was found with serious injuries at a house in Pen Street in the town on Saturday September 23. He died later in hospital.

The six defendants spoke only to confirm their names during their appearance in the dock at the Crown Court.

They are: Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 29, of Crocketts Drive, Wisbech; Denis Kijakovskij, 27, of London Road, Wyberton; Mindaugas Cerneckas, 29, of Pen Street, Boston; Andrius Barauskas, 39, of Smalley Road, Boston; Donatos Dektiariovas, 36, of Pen Street, Boston and Tautvydas Vainolavicius, 19, of Pen Street, Boston.

Judge John Pini QC remanded all six in custody and adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing to be held at the Crown Court on October 31.

An 18-year-old from Pen Street remains in custody on suspicion of murder and a 34-year-old man has been released with no further action.

Lincolnshire Police continue to appeal for any information.

A spokesman said: “We would still like to hear from anyone who may have any information that could assist the enquiry.”