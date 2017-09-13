Store’s licence revoked for second time after discovery of smuggled goods

A Boston store has had its licence revoked for the second time in two years after smuggled goods were seized from the premises by police.

Boston Corner Shop, in West Street, Boston, has had its Alcohol Premises Licence revoked by Boston District Council’s licensing sub-committee on Friday..

Lincolnshire Police submitted paperwork which said that smuggled goods had been seized from the premises and, on the balance of probabilities, it was likely the store had been actively involved in the illegal sale of illegal products.

Because of this they believed they were failing to promote the licensing objectives and their licence was revoked.

Despite the alcohol licence being revoked in 2015 when it discovered that the store was involved in the illegal sale of foreign medicines, police officers discovered a bottle of Vodka without a duty stamp amongst the alcohol on sale and a further two bottles hidden in the store room. Also discovered in the store room were twenty packets of non-duty cigarettes.

Sergeant Kim Enderby from the Alcohol Licensing Department said: “This is an excellent decision by the council and sends a strong message to those involved in the distribution of illegal goods.

“The owners of the store initially denied they were selling these items, yet failed to come up with any reasonable explanation for the cigarettes and alcohol being found in the store.

“We also discovered a small quantity of foreign branded medicines in the stock room, in direct contravention of one of the conditions on their licence.

“The fact that no one from the business attended at the hearing and they have closed the store rather than give the committee a plausible account speaks volumes about what we believe was happening at this store.

“I would again encourage members of the local community who are aware of criminal activity of this type to tell us about it, so we can carry out the appropriate action.

“Lincolnshire Police remain committed to the disruption, investigation and prosecution of all criminal behaviour being conducted on our licensed premises.”

There is a 21 day appeal process after which, if no appeal is submitted, the revocation comes into action.