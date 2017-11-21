Stump donations box thief given suspended jail sentence

The man who stole a 17th Century donations box belonging to the town’s historic church along with three has been given a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.

Ben Gray, 32, of no fixed abode, but who gave an address in court of care of South Terrace, in Boston, was charged with the theft which occurred on October 26, together with the theft of a poppy tin on November 9 and a theft of goods from the B&M store on November 17.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the suspended sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £14 compensation to B&M, which is based on Alban retail park, in Boston.