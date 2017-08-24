Sutterton sub postmaster banned from driving after having double the legal limit of alcohol in his body

A sub postmaster has been banned from driving for 18 months after admitting driving with almost double the legal level of alcohol in his body.

The court heard that Balbinder Singh, who is the sub postmaster of Sutterton Post Office, had two previous convictions for similar offences in the past 20 years.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Singh was stopped by police in Kirton at 7.05pm on July 29 and after a positive breath test was found to have a reading of 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Singh, who was not represented, told the magistrates: “I shouldn’t have done it. I’m sorry.”

Singh declined the offer of a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, and was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay fines, costs and charges totalling £315.