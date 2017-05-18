Teenage driver caused ex-partner to ‘brake hard’ to avoid collision after dangerous overtake

A teenage driver who only passed his test five months ago, overtook a car being driven by his former partner, went on the wrong side of a bollard and forced her to brake hard to avoid a collision, a court has been told.

David Keal, 19, of Porcher Way, Boston admitted driving without reasonable consideration for other road users when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that at around 8.40pm on April 26, Keal, driving a Vauxhall Corsa, came up behind his former partner driving a Suzuki in West Street, overtook her forcing a cyclist into the opposite carriageway and ignoring an illuminated bollard.

When the two cars went into a bend, Keal was on the wrong side of the road, Ms Stace said, and he had to brake hard and cut in front of the Suzuki car causing her to brake hard as another car was approaching from the opposite direction.

When he was interviewed by police he at first denied overtaking but then told them he had been ‘stupid’.

Keal, who was not represented, told the magistrates that it sounded ‘a lot worse than it was’.

“I was behind her, she was driving slow and I thought I’d overtake her,” he said.

The magistrates told Keal they were ‘not impressed’ and that he should ‘start to take responsibility’ for what he did.

He was fined £95 with £115 in costs and charges. He was also given six penalty points.