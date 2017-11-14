Teenager charged after taken weapons to school with intent to cause the fear of violence

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with being in possession of an air weapon with intent to cause the fear of violence, and being in possession of a sharply pointed article on school premises.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be appearing at court in Lincoln this morning, Tuesday November 14, after he was arrested following the incident at Holbeach Academy yesterday, Monday.
No one was injured in this incident.
