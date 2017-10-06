Theft of swimming trunks leads to drug problem aid

A ‘heavily convicted’ Boston man has been granted his request for help to combat his drugs problem by magistrates in the town.

Nathan Matthew Minto, 36, of Frampton Place, admitted stealing two pairs of swimming trunks from Pep & Co in Pescod Square and attempting to steal chickens and chicken breasts from the Co-op in Fishtoft.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said Minto was seen by staff grabbing the swimming trunks when he knocked over the display stand and ran away on June 21, escaping on a mountain bike.

On August 13, he was confronted by a member of staff in the Co-op who grabbed the bags with the stolen items back.

Mr Clare said Minto was ‘heavily convicted’ and had 87 previous convictions, the last in November last year.

Mitigating, Carrie Simpson said Minto had an ‘historical drugs problem’, was homeless and stole to feed his habit.

She said Minto wanted help from the Probation Service as he was employed and needed help to get off drugs and keep his job.

After hearing from the Probation Service, the magistrates imposed a community order with a six month drug rehabilitation order and ordered him to pay £20 in compensation.