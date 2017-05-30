Thieves raid Boston public gardens as spate of vandalism continues

Thieves have raided public gardens and planters in Boston over the bank holiday weekend, stealing newly-set plants.

The plants, mainly geraniums and only recently set out by Boston Borough Council’s parks and gardens staff in support of the town’s Boston in Bloom efforts, were taken from planters near the B and M store, from around the Ingram Memorial and from Strait Bargate.

Vandals also ripped out geraniums in Central Park and threw them about. These have been replanted. Some tree branches in Central Park were also snapped off.

The thefts and damage took place sometime between Friday and Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the thefts and damage, including when it may have occurred to aid review of CCTV film footage, is asked to contact Ian Dunn, Boston Borough Council anti-social behaviour officer on 01205 314318.

It is the latest in a series of incidents in which damage has been caused to council and in-bloom property;

