Three sent to crown court after alleged incident which left mother and daughter with ‘serious injuries’

Three men have appeared in court at Boston in relation to a burglary and assault at a secluded farmhouse at Amber Hill near Boston in November 2015 which left a mother and daughter with serious injuries.

Mark Sheridan, 44, of Clough Road, Thornhill, Paul Anthony Sorsby, 41, of Roughwood Road, Wingfield and Mark Ward, 43, of Town Lane, Wingfield, all Rotherham, entered no pleas to the allegations.

All three face allegations that they committed aggravated burglary at both the house and a barn at Ash Tree Farm, Sutterton Drove, Amber Hill whilst in possession of a claw hammer on November 28 2015 and that they entered the two buildings and stole various items, including cannabis bushes, a television, karaoke machine, Xbox, laptop, a purse and credit cards, between October 28 and November 20 in the same year.

Sorsby and Ward also face allegations that they caused grievous bodily harm to Angela Kirkland and actual bodily harm to her daughter Donna Kirkland, also at Ash Tree Farm on November 28.

All three were sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on July 12. They were allowed conditional bail.