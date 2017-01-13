Two-year ban for being over limit

A man who drove his friend’s car has been banned from driving for more than two years after a court was told he was three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Miroslav Siniavskij, 28, of Castle Street, Boston, admitted driving with excess alcohol and without a licence or insurance authorising him to drive his friend’s car when he appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court.

Dan Pietryka, prosecuting, said Siniavskij was seen driving the Vauxhall Astra car at 15mph at midnight on December 5 in Castle Street and was weaving from side to side across the white line.

He gave a positive breath test and was arrested. He had a reading of 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mitigating, Daven Naghen said Siniavskij was driving his friend’s car after his friend fell asleep and he decided to drive him the one kilometre home.

“It was not a sensible decision,” he said.

Banning him from driving for 25 months, on Wednesday magistrates also fined him a total of £650 and ordered him to pay £125 in costs and charges.