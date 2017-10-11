UPDATE: Anonymous letter received by police was about police assault

An anonymous letter sent to police claiming to know information pertinent to an investigation was about an assault on an officer, the force has confirmed.

Police yesterday (Tuesday) put out an appeal following receipt of the letter which claims to know the offender, for the writer to get in touch either via the police 101 number or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

A force spokesman has since clarified that the letter contained no further information for police to follow-up on or contact details except to say the writer had information, which is why an appeal was made by police.

The assault was originally reported to have taken place in Boston.

A police officer was said to have been assaulted in the Beechwood area of Boston, near Fenside Road, during the night of Friday, November 18.

The officer suffered injuries which were not life-threatening and was later discharged from hospital.

When the incident occurred members of the public turned to social media to report a large police presence in the area of the riverbank near Witham Bank and the rowing club, with police cars and vans cordoning off the area and ambulances as well as a helicopter hovering above.

Speculation a body had been found was soon dismissed.

Investigations into the assault are still ongoing and, as of yet, no-one has been arrested or charged by police.

Police are asking the person who wrote the letter to contact Boston CID on 101, quoting crime reference 16000375864 or 415 of November 18.

Alternatively, they can give the information to Crimestoppers, and remain anonymous, on 0800 555 111.

Anyone else with information can do the same.