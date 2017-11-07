UPDATE: Man, 52, taken to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following assault

A 52-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ following an assault in the Carlton Road area, Boston.

Lincolnshire Police say the man is currently being treated at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Officers say they believe the man was subject to an assault in the Carlton Road area, but the man was recovered from a property on Granville Street.

The assault is believed to have taken place during yesterday (Monday) evening and police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance in the area between 7.30-8.30pm.

Earlier this evening residents reported a number of police vehicles on Granville Street.

Information to: non-emergency number 101 quoting incident number 230 of November 7, 2017 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.