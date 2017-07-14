UPDATE: Man who escaped from Boston police custody ‘not a risk to public’

Police say the man who has escaped custody in Boston yesterday afternoon, Thursday, July 13, is ‘not a risk to the public’.

He was being escorted, handcuffed, into the station when he ran off.

Aurimas Butkys, aged 25, had been detained on a extradition warrant in connection with an assault in Lithuania.

He was last seen on Tower Street, Boston wearing a dark t-shirt and brown shorts. He is white, and of slim build.

A helicopter was dispatched to assist in the search for Butkys.

Any suspected sightings of this man should be reported urgently on the 101 number with incident reference number 335 of July 13.

This morning, Supt Phil Vickers, of Lincolnshire Police, has said the man is ‘not a risk to the public’.