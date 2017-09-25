UPDATE: Seven in custody after death

Seven people are in custody as police have launched a murder investigation after a man died yesterday morning (Sunday).

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that following an assault, which took place in Pen Street, in Boston, at about 4.30pm on Saturday, the victim was taken to Pilgrim Hospital but sadly later pronounced dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Diane Coulson, from the Major Crime Unit, EMSOU, said; “We continue to investigate the circumstances that have led to this man’s death. This is now a murder investigation. We have 7 people in custody. There is a lot of work to do to establish the criminal activity in this case.

“Officers will be on patrol in the area; while they cannot discuss the specifics of the investigation, please take the time to talk to our staff and pass any information you may have that will help with our enquiries.

“We will not tolerate violence of any sort in our community and will leave no stone unturned to bring those responsible to answer for their action.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 336 of September 23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org

