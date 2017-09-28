UPDATE: Seventh man charged in murder case

A seventh man, an 18-year-old, has been charged with murder this afternoon (Thursday) following the death of Alberts Volkausks on Sunday.

Marjus Tomasevic, from Pen Street, Boston, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Alberts Volkausks

As reported earlier, six other men were have appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ this afternoon and been remanded into custody until October 31.

Lincolnshire Police say that forensic investigations are ongoing at the Pen Street property and are expected to continue until Friday, October 6.

Anyone with information that could assist the enquiry are asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 336 of September 23.