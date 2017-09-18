UPDATE: Teenager arrested after man was ‘seriously injured’ in pub garden assault released on bail

A 16-year-old teenager arrested after a man suffered serious injuries following an assault in a Boston pub beer garden has been released on bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at the Church Keys in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 12.25am, a man in his 30s sustained a serious injury and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

They confirmed the teen, described as approximately 6ft, has dark hair and was wearing light coloured trousers and trainers, had been released on bail until October 11,

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to call us on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.