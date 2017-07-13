URGENT APPEAL: Man in handcuffs escapes from Boston police custody

Police are urgently searching for a man who has escaped custody in Boston this afternoon, Thursday July 13.

He was being escorted, handcuffed, into the station when he ran off.

Aurimas Butkys, aged 25, had been detained on a extradition warrant in connection with an assault in Lithuania.

He was last seen on Tower Street, Boston wearing a dark t-shirt and brown shorts. He is white, and of slim build.

Any suspected sightings of this man should be reported urgently on the 101 number with incident reference number 335 of July 13.