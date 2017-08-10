Vandals AGAIN target play equipment in Boston park

Vandals have again damaged children’s play equipment in a Boston park.

Borough council play inspectors say the vandals must have gone equipped to damage the birds nest swing in Garfits Lane play area.

The basket has been cut exposing sharp supportive wires. This play equipment is exceptionally tough and the damage would have to have been caused by a deliberate act with sharp knife or pliers.

The swing has had to be removed and will need to be replaced. It was inspected on Thursday, August 3, and found to be in good repair. The damage was discovered yesterday (Wednesday, August 9). CCTV footage of the area is being checked.

The same swing type was vandalised in Central Park two weeks ago and repairs to both will cost more than £1,000. A children’s sprung elephant ride worth £600 was wrecked in Burgess Pit.

It follows ram-raid style damage with a vehicle to the Pilgrim Fathers Memorial site at Fishtoft at the weekend which caused £630 damage.

Cllr Clair Rylott, the council’s portfolio holder for grounds and open spaces, said: “I am sure everyone else finds issues around vandalism as tiresome as I do. It makes no sense and is a cost to all of us that we can ill afford.

“There has been some recent criticism on social media of an absence of some children’s play equipment, but the council does not have an endless supply of money to constantly repair and replace.

“I am once again appealing for anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact the council on 01205 314383 or the police on 101.”