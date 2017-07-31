VIDEO: Old man nearly knocked over by ‘crazy driving’ as car swerves around corner

CCTV video has been published online showing what is reported to be an old man nearly being knocked over by ‘crazy driving’ as a yellow car swerves around a corner in Boston .

The images were shared by Facebook group The Boston Bible with the caption: “**DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN** Mad man almost kills pensioner with crazy driving!”

The video is reported to show Revesby Avenue turning into Peck Avenue and according to the dateline on the CCTV monitor appears to have occured on Saturday (July 29) at around 7.30pm.

The Standard has contacted a spokesman at Lincolnshire Police who has confirmed the incident has not been reported to them.

Anyone who sees an incident like this should call the non-emergency number 101, or 999 in an emergency.