Warning after ‘hare coursers’ spotted

Rural crime officers are warning people to ‘be alert’ this morning (Wednesday) after alleged harecoursers were moved on from between Frithville and Gipsey Bridge.

The force’s department has tweeted that it attended the report of hare coursing in the area.

They said: “Have now moved on so please be alert.”

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity should call the Lincs Police non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency.