Woman who smashed shop windows ‘had alcohol problems’, court told

A court has been told that a 24-year-old woman, who smashed windows at two shops in Boston town centre, had problems with alcohol.

Julia Kaczarek of Pump Square, Boston, admitted damaging a window causing £1,080 worth of damage at the Cutting Centre and £100 worth of damage at Bargain Buys on the same night.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said Kaczarek was seen by a witness to kick a plate glass window at The Cutting Corner in Rosegarth Street on February 22 and then to kick the glass panel in a door at Bargain Buys nearby.

He said she had been seen drunk in the street, waving her arms above her head and wandering into the road and, after her arrest, admitted to police that she had a drink problem.

Mr Clare said it was the third time in the past two months that she had appeared in court on drink related charges.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said Kaczarek had had alcohol issues for a number of years and also suffered from depression, although he said she had now had implants installed to reduce her consumption of alcohol.

“She turns to alcohol after any problem or when things don’t go her way,” he said.

He said she had now ended a relationship which had been causing her anxiety and had been able to get her drinking under control.

The magistrates told her the ‘innocent shopkeepers had had to stand the cost of the damage’ she had caused and ordered her to pay compensation totalling £1,180 as well as £85 in costs.

She was also given an 18 month conditional discharge.