Wood carvers’ honesty box stolen

An honesty box created by a Boston wood carving group has been taken from The Stump.

Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers started selling miniature wooden mice and blackbirds at St Botolph’s Church about three weeks ago to raise funds for tools.

There was a suggested donation of £2 for a mouse and £3 for a blackbird, with visitors placing funds into an honesty box.

During the course of last Friday afternoon, the honesty box was stolen from the church.

Prior to Friday, the box had been emptied by a member of the wood carving group.

A spokesman for the group said: “There was not much money in it and I can only hope that the person responsible had good reason for taking it.”

The group has not reported the incident to the police.