Crossing a bridge to raise £3,500 in aid

A group of 16 walkers ranging from the very young to over 90s has raised around £3,500 for Christian Aid by walking across the Humber Bridge.

The group walked across the bridge and back, a total of almost five miles – six if you include the walk from the car park and to the toilets, says organiser Brian Newton.

Mr Newton, of Boston, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response of the people, who have shown a great deal of compassion.”

The group met at the Centenary Methodist Church and were sent on their way by Boston Mayor Coun Stephen Woodliffe.

The walk also marked the 35th anniversary since the annual event was begun.

Mr Newton, who is almost 87 himself, was among those who organised and completed the first walk from Grimsby when it started.

He has done it every year since.

“In those days you had Austin Mitchell presenting the news on one side of the bridge and Richard Whitely on the other side,” said Mr Newton, who originally completed the walk from Grimsby.

Mr Newton added that the oldest person in the group, who has taken part for two or three years, was 94 and a former mayoress.

Christian Aid was established in 1945 to help European refugees and has carried on with that aid since then, expanding its reach across the world.

The funding raised by the walk will go towards funding a number of projects organised by the charity to help refugees and displaced persons.

The group has been slowly losing members and Mr Newton is looking for more people to take part next year – particularly members of the younger generation - to enable the challenge to be carried on.

The group last year had 18 people from Boston taking part.

For more information email trevor.baily@btinternet.com