Daffodils go on show for floral festival in town

Boston Stump has an exhibition of floral displays until the end of this week.

The Daffodil Festival at St Botolph’s Church has been organised in partnership with Boston in Bloom and the Lincolnshire Daffodil Society.

A spokesman for the Stump said: “We’re delighted to be working with our partners to offer this beautiful festival.”

Visitors have already been to see the flowers, which are on display until Saturday, and organisers say they have had a positive response.

Artwork by local young people is also on display.