Danced through 60 years of marriage

A couple who have danced their way through a marriage spanning six decades have just celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

And what better way for Alan and Betty Burton of Swineshead to mark 60 years of marriage than a dance at their village hall with family and friends.

Alan, 85, and Betty, 82, first met at a dance in Kirton Town Hall in 1953, later marrying at Wigtoft in 1957.

At the time, Betty was working at Trumans bakers in Sutterton, and Alan as a vehicle mechanic – which he continued to do until retirement. They met up at various dances before marrying, and have been dancing ever since.

The couple’s son Colin Burton said: “For many years they have never missed a Saturday night of sequence dancing, if not at Swineshead Village Hall at another village.”

Speaking about the secret to such a long marriage, the couple said it was simply a case of ‘keep calm and carry on’.

Colin added: “When off the dance floor, mum makes lots of cakes and various jams in the summer and keeps her mind active with crosswords and quizzes. Dad is still digging the garden and growing vegetables and tinkering away in his sheds. He enjoys DIY, air displays and has contributed various articles on local history to village projects. They also enjoy bus holidays around the country.”

The couple have two sons, Richard and Colin, and two grandsons, Owen and Lawrence.